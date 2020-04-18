Ilorin Emir, Kwara APC Chair Commiserate with Buhari, FG over Kyari’s Death

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Traditional Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has condoled with the federal government over the demise of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, who died Friday night.

Also, the state Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Bashr Bolarinwa, has described Kyari’s sudden demise after contracting coronavirus as a great blow to the president and his administration.

The emir, in his condolence message issued Saturday by his Media Aide, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, described the chief of staff’s death as a national loss and disaster.

He noted that: “Late Abba Kyari’s contributions to the national growth and development as a trusted hand and confidant of President Muhammadu Buhari cannot be over emphasized in the space of time.

“The deceased was an experienced administrator and nationalist who demonstrated his worth through his discharge of unqualifiable support for the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari-led government in a bid to giving Nigerians quality leadership and governance.

“He led the federal government delegation to the ancient palace of Ilorin to commiserate with us during the demise of our beloved mother, Hajia Aishat Nma Sulu-Gambari, as a sign of love and honour for the Ilorin Emirate and Kwara State at large.”

He prayed Allah to forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds and admit him into al-janatul firdaus.

Sulu-Gambari therefore appealed to the people of Ilorin emirate and beyond to support government in its efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state by strictly adhering to the movement restrictions, social distancing and stay-at-home orders.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of APC has described the death of Kyari as a great loss to the nation.

The party, in a condolence message in Ilorin, acknowledged the late Kyari as a long time loyal friend and associate of President Buhari.

The statement read: “At the inception of his administration in 2015, President Buhari made Abba Kyari his chief of staff based on their time tested friendship and understanding. Since then, the president has benefitted from Kyari’s rich vein of experience and loyalty.

“He (Kyari) has been a pivotal and critical force in the running of the presidency. While late Abba Kyari may not have been a particularly flamboyant and popular figure with his friends and foes alike, but he was no doubt a dutiful, hardworking and unrepentantly loyal aide to Mr. President.

“He (Kyari) was in a manner of speaking…..a stabilizing force for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“On behalf of our party and its membership in Kwara State, l pray Aljanah firdaus for the late Chief of Staff and for Almighty Allah to grant Mr. President, all cabinet members, family, friends and associates of late Mallam Abba Kyari the fortitude to bear the loss.”