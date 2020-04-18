Gov Fintiri Pardons 171 inmates in Adamawa

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has pardoned 171 inmates serving their jail terms in various prisons across the state.

This was contained in a press release signed and made available to journalists yesterday by the Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Humwashi Wonosikou

According to him, the 171 inmates pardoned were among the list of 2,600 inmates pardoned by the federal government.

He said, earlier the governor had granted amnesty to 46 inmates in exercise of powers conferred on him by section 213(1)(b) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

” The governor’s decision is in consonance with the federal government to decongest some of the overcrowded prisons in the wake of the novel Corona virus pandemic,” he said.