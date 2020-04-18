FrieslandCampina WAMCO Donates N500m

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, makers of Peak and Three Crowns brands of milk, has donated N500 million as a contribution towards Nigeria’s COVID-19 intervention fund organised by the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

The donation, which is coming as part of FrieslandCampina WAMCO’s corporate social responsibility follows the company’s recent donation of N100 million worth of Peak and Three

Crowns milk products to support over 100,000 families in low-end communities and vulnerable groups who were at risk of compromising their nutritional needs. This donation is inline with its purpose of providing better nutrition.

Explaining the corporate gesture in Lagos, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, Mr. Moyo Ajekigbe, said “The novel Coronavirus pandemic is a global disaster that has cost the world thousands of lives and threatens its economic well-being.

“At FrieslandCampina WAMCO, we believe that everyone must come together to make a difference. If we all join hands with government and credible associations to provide substantial palliatives, critical medical supplies, and with the cooperation of every Nigerian through the adherence of precautionary measures, we will defeat the COVID-19.

Hence our donation of products and funds,” Ajekigbe said.

The Managing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Mr. Ben Langat further said, “As a company, we have made several donations to support meaningful initiatives in the fight

against the COVID-19 pandemic; this indeed represents the confidence and care we have for Nigeria. As we encourage Nigerians to unite to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and reach for their peak again, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria will continue to take responsible actions that ensure we make nourishing dairy nutrition accessible for Nigerians.”