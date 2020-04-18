Commercial Driver Knocks Down Civil Defence Officer

An officer of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Assistant Superintendent Victor Fayemi attached to Federal Capital Territory escaped death when a Volkswagen Golf commercial driver escaping arrest ran over him along Gwarinpa/Kado Road area of Abuja.

The accident knocked him unconscious and was rushed to Maitama District Hospital where he was promptly attended to. After specialised medical treatment at Maitama District Hospital, he was moved into a private hospital where he is currently receiving further treatment.

ASC Fayemi was hit by the commercial driver who was trying to evade arrest by the security officers on duty as he defied Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown measures put in place by the federal government. Security agencies which comprises Civil Defence Officers mounted road blocks in Gwarinpa/Kado Road in an attempt to prevent taxis from operating.

While the officer tried to stop the driver for questioning, he allegedly ran over the Civil Defence Officer.

The driver was later arrested by the Joint Task Team (JTF), both the driver and the vehicle were taken into custody of Nigeria Police for further investigation and prosecution.

Meanwhile, the Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu said; the behaviour of the driver was unacceptable in the eyes of law enforcement, he advised people not to attempt to evade arrest under any circumstances, especially at this critical period when the world was facing the challenge of Covid-19. He said, government needed the support and cooperation of all stakeholders in order to win the war of coronavirus.