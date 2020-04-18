Bello Extols Abba Kyari, Condoles with Buhari

By Laleye Dipo

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has described the late Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, as “an exemplary leader who was dedicated to nation building”.

Bello said in a condolence message to President Buhari, family and friends of the late Kyari that the vacuum created by the deceased will be difficult to fill.

Kyari died on Friday and was buried in Abuja on Saturday.

Governor Bello said in the message that the death of the CoS “is, indeed, a great loss to the nation as he was dedicated to nation building and committed to national integration”.

He also described the late Kyari as “a simple, straightforward and loyal officer” adding that “his selfless service will be greatly missed in the presidency”.

Bello sympathized with the family, President Buhari and friends of the deceased and urged them to take solace in the fact that every living soul must taste death.

He prayed Allah to forgive the deceased’s “shortcomings, grant him Aljannat Firdausi and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”.