BCO Mourns Kyari, Says He Was An Inspiration To Many

Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), has mourned the passing of late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari.

BCO in statement jointly signed by its National Coordinator, Alhaji Danladi Garba Pasali and North East Coordinator, Dr Abiso Kabir, described Kyari as an inspiration to many and a true lover of his country and its people.

The group, while expressing sadness over his demise, said he was very passionate about the development of Nigeria.

“We are fully appreciative of God’s favours that has made his life meaningful to the country, his immense contribution even as a financial expert, that had done so well to the economic growth of Nigeria and his political strides in making the country good are worthy of acknowledging and instructive to mention”.

“We sympathise with our President Muhammadu Buhari, the entire presidency, the late Khyari’s family and entire Nigerians, over this tragic loss,” it added.

He was a forthright man, who was resolute in his conviction and loyal to any course he believed in”.

The group added: “We admire how he stood with President Muhammadu Buhari through thick and thin.

His death remains a great loss not just to his family, to President Buhari’s administration given his responsibilities to the President.

“Mallam Kyari will be dearly missed by the Presidency and all those whose lives he had touched in various positive ways”, the group reiterated.