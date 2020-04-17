Three Members of Kano COVID-19 Taskforce Test Positive

By By Ibrahim Shuaibu

Kano State government has confirmed that three members of the State Taskforce on COVID-19 tested positive for Coronairus.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, in a statement by Hadiza Namadi, the ministry’s information officer, however said the number of Covid-19 confirmed cases in the state as at 11:15 am on Friday remained 21, with one death.

The statement reads “with deep sense of sadness and on behalf of the state government, hereby announces that the Co-chairman and some members of Kano State Taskforce on Covid 19 were tested and three of the results came out positive of the Corona lvirus disease”.

“Government advises the general public to keep social distancing, avoid overcrowding and stay at home to keep safe as it continue to take measures to contain the spread of the disease in the state.

The three officials who are part of the team fighting the spread of the virus in the state are said to be in isolation at the special isolation centre at Muhammad Buhari Specialists Hospital Giginyu quarters in the ancient city.

However, the Deputy Governor Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has tested negative for COVID-19.

A press statement by Hassan Musa, the Press Secretary to the deputy governor on Friday revealed that “Following the result turning out negative, Dr.Gawuna who is also the Chairman of the State Task Force Committee on COVID-19 give praise to Almighty Allah because through him all things are possible, saying this is a proof of that.

“We will continue to pray Allah’s protection against COVID-19 everywhere in the world and for the quick recovery of all those infected,” he said.

Gawuna also commended Kano State people for complying with the lockdown order while emphasising that the administration of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is taking all measures to halt the spread of the disease in the State.

He urged the public to maintain social distancing, washing and sanitizing of hands regularly and to comply with all other advice given by medical experts.

The deputy governor added that it was important for all to cooperate with all agencies working to curb the spread of the dreaded disease and to eradicate it.

He said there should be no circulation of rumours, false and misleading information, adding that only official statements from appropriate agencies should be relied upon.