Onne Customs Collects N23bn Revenue in First Quarter

By Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigeria Customs Service, Area II Command Onne Port, has announced that it made a total revenue collection of N22.95 billion between January and March 2020 with seizures of seven containers worth total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N215.38 million.

In terms of export, the command said it recorded 1,053,531 metric tonnes with Free on Board (FOB) value of $87.13 million and total Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) value of N132.39 million respectively, in the quarter under review.

Customs Area Controller of the Command, Aliyu Galadima Saidu, who gave a breakdown of the revenue figures, seizures and export statistics, in a statement revealed that the sum of N7.65 billion was generated in January; N7.58 billion in February and N7.70 billion in March 2020.

“In the same vein, the seven seizures of containers comprised 1,225 bales of used clothing, 35 sacks of used shoes, 86 bales of used hand bags and other the miscellaneous goods such as foreign detergent, lightings, foreign parboiled rice, perfume, body spray and others, all valued at N215.38 million,” he explained.

The above seized items, according to Saidu, were brought into the country in contravention of the Customs and Excise Management Act and extant import prohibition list.

“For the NESS Fee, which is a statutory payment to the federal government on all legitimate goods exported from the country, 377,985 metric tonnes were processed through the port in January; 455,987 metric tonnes in February and 219,559 metric tonnes in March,” he disclosed.

The Area Controller thanked officers and men of the command for their resilience, commitment and diligence to work in the face of Corona virus pandemic, while urging them to keep safe and continually be uncompromising.

He added: “I want to commend our officers and port users for keeping the tempo of activities going in Onne port without compromising basic rules of hand washing, usage of sanitizers and strict maintenance of the social distancing rules.

“Let us continue to be health and safety conscious this period and beyond, while shunning any attempts at making us compromise on our duties of revenue collection, trade facilitation and suppression of smuggling Our stakeholders are advised to utilise all Customs modernisation options available to them to reduce human contacts as much as possible while conducting businesses in the ports.”

“The Controller General of Customs is not unaware of our efforts to serve the country and maintain full presence at our duty posts, as directed, this period. I urge you all to keep it up. Like I have always said, compliance is very vital to trade facilitation. All importers and agents are once again enjoined to be compliant by making sincere and accurate declarations, avoid concealment, under value and smuggling under any guise.

“Violations will be met with seizures and arrests as we will not hesitate to invoke relevant sections of CEMA Cap C45 of LFN 2004 as amended to apply lawful sanctions against defaulters,” Saidu said.