Kwara Discharges Two Patients

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, thursday said the state government has discharged two of its four COVID-19 patients after they both tested negative twice.

THISDAY investigations revealed yesterday in Ilorin that one of the two patients who tested negative was the wife of the United Kingdom returnee that died at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital two weeks ago due to COVID-19 infection.

The governor, who stated this in Ilorin at a press briefing, said two cases were discharged with five members of their families who were also at the state isolation centre, and have equally tested negative twice.

According to him, “I’m glad to announce to you that we are discharging a total of seven persons from our isolation facility.”

“Among these are our first two index cases (a male and a female) who have tested negative for COVID-19 twice.

“The remaining five are members of their families who were on quarantine and have also tested negative twice to the virus.

“With the exit of the seven persons, we now have 11 persons left in the facility. Two of these 11 are COVID-19 patients while the remaining nine are people with varying contacts with them.”

He added: “We commend our health workers for their professionalism and commitment. We assure them of our support now and always. We are working out incentives for every health worker at this facility to deepen their confidence in the system that we will always look after them.

“Our two remaining patients are in best spirit and are doing pretty good. We wish them quick recovery.”