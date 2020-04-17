KBL Insurance Assures Customers of Continuous Services, Offers Advise on COVID-19

Insurance underwriter, KBL Insurance, has assured its customers that their risk management needs will still be met by the Company despite the challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, has also advised its customers to stay safe in the face of the COVID- 19 pandemic encouraging them to stick to proper maintenance of good hygiene, regular hand-washing, use of hand sanitisers, keeping hands away from the face, and adherence to social distancing guidelines of the government and WHO.

The Company, in a statement by its corporate communications Manager, Mr Ike Nwakerendu to the customers also encouraged them to stay informed and updated by educating themselves and those around them on other precautionary measures to adopt as advised by credible authorities such as World Health Organisation (WHO); the Nigeria Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He said though the company’s offices, in Lagos, Abuja and other states that have been locked down, may not be open at the moment, personnel can be reached via email at info@kblinsurance.com while the company’s website: www.kblinsurance.com remains operational 24/7 for online purchase of relevant insurance products and quotes for other products.

According Nwakerendu, recognising the need for an enlightened workforce in such a period, KBL Insurance had sufficiently educated its staff members on the risks of the pandemic and relevant precautionary measures to be taken for personal safety.

He noted that prior to the stay-at-home directive in parts of the country, the company had implemented various precautionary measures including temperature checks, hand-sanitising points, hand-washing points, and regular deep cleaning of the office premises with emphasis on touch points and work surfaces at its various locations, for the safety of its customers.