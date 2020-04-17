Kano Streets Deserted as Residents Comply with Lockdown Order

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

For the first time in Kano, Muslim faithful were barred from observing Friday prayers, following a decision between Islamic Scholars and the State Government, as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had on Thursday ordered a total lockdown of the State, after a former diplomat tested positive.

Alll streets in the metropolis were deserted by both commuters and pedestrians.

Security checkpoints were erected in all the streets and manned by paramilitary personnel including police, NSCDC, FRSC, State Fire Service, Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Vigilante and Hizbah.

Heavy security was seen around major mosques to ensure compliance as Friday prayers had been suspended in the state.

Major markets and motor parks were also closed.

When THISDAY correspondent in Kano visited the mosque at the Emir’s palace, Kofar Wambai, Asaru Sunnah, Kantin kwari, and Kofar Mata, all were deserted, in compliance.

At Kano Central Mosque located next to the Emir’s palace, the building for the first time ever was empty in compliance with the lockdown order.

The Kano central mosque on a normal day, especially Friday is a beehive of activities where people not only worship but also engage in trade.

Some youths have howeve taken over some roads and streets to display their football skills.

It was observed that the low compliance with the social distancing directive was among the major challenges in the state.