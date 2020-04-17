Exotika Strikes Gold on the Street

By Chinedu Ibeabuchi

Budding musical talent, Ojuyenum George, a.k.a Exotica is regarded for his lyrical flow and how he blends rhymes with beats seamlessly. Growing up, he entrenched himself into African culture and took most of his inspirations from there, thus spreading them in his music. But Exotika’s journey to limelight was filled with thorns.

The only child of his parent, whom died when he was six, said music wasn’t something he wanted to do. He dreamt of being a banker. But then, music runs in his family. His grandmother was a revered folklore singer in her native community and his late mother was a great dancer who managed a local band.

Exotika said his life was full of pains as a young orphan. He was disowned by his father’s family after the death of his parent. His only hope of survival was his poor maternal grandmother who nurtured his dreams. He took to the street to cater for both, enduring so much pain and hardship.

“I cried in despair because I never believed in better days ahead due to my predicaments. My grandmother always encouraged me never to give up. I did all kinds of menial jobs as a child to sustain myself, my poor grandmother and pay for my education,” he said.

It’s through his street hustling that he found a new passion.

“Street credibility taught me both sides of life – how to win and count my loss. I saved for my education via street hustling. When I gained admission to study accounting, I met friends in school who love music and became a member of their band. It was then I recognised that music was the main reason why I live and see music to be a way of letting the world know that mankind must love each other to survive.”

Recently, he released the video of his single, Dey for You.

The video gained fast attention among music lovers with over twelve thousand views on YouTube within few days of release.

Exotika, 26, came to limelight in 2018 after releasing “Blessings”, the lead song from his debut record release.

He is signed to record label, Diamond Dream Chaser (DCC). He released his second single in 2019 which literally marked his major label debut.

His release in 2019 was soft and sensual, unraveling the joy, conviction and curiosity of love. It was described as stunning and dramatic, conveying tones that reflected the overall concept of the album.

Among his rising audience, Exotika is regarded as having an exceptional flow, blending rhymes with beats seamlessly. “My songs preach love and positivism to people especially those with depression,” he said.