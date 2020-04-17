COVID-19: PDP BoT Chair Warns Party Members in Nasarawa against Court Cases

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin, has warned members of the party in Nasarawa state against instituting court cases and suspending party members.

He said it was regrettable that while Nigerians were being mobilised towards combating the spread of COVID-19, some PDP members in Nasarawa, instead of joining in the fight against the spread of the disease, were fighting one another and filing legal suits in court.

In a statement on Friday in Kaduna, Jibril condemned the party members and called on them to join hands with government in fighting the pandemic.

He said the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP had since halted party congresses following the outbreak of COVID-19, noting that there is no basis for party members in the state to be bickering among themselves.

According to him, “The PDP National Working Committee halted all party congresses and meetings due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria in line with the directives of the government and health authorities, I see no any reason why some of our party leaders in Nasarawa state should embark on court cases and suspension of some party members.

“Mosques and churches are closed for worship due to the problem of Covid-19. There is total lockdown in many states, therefore, there is no any need for our party members in Nasarawa state to be dragging people to court and terminations of party memberships.”

“We must respect our NWC resolve to cooperate with the authorities to stop the spread of Covid-19,” he added.

He assured that as one of the highest political leaders in Nasarawa state and Chairman of the PDP BoT, the issues in contention would be properly handled with all seriousness in consultation with the NWC.

“I am advising that all cases in courts and suspensions be withdrawn immediately to pave way for amicable settlement.

“I assure all members of free, fair and transparent congresses in the state, there shall never be inpunity, ” he said.