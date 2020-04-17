COVID-19: Foundation Donates Medical Equipment to UCH

Ugo Aliogo

As part of efforts towards combating the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Nigeria, FoodCo Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of FoodCo Nigeria Limited, has donated medical equipment to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to a statement made available to THISDAY by the company, the Chief Executive Officer, FoodCo Nigeria Limited, Ade Sun-Basorun, said the gesture was in demonstration of the company’s commitment towards supporting the health sector in building capacity to meet the challenges posed by the disease which has become a global crisis.

Speaking on the donation, Sun-Basorun hinted that on behalf of the company, it has seized this opportunity to salute the courage and dedication of medical personnel at UCH and the world who are in the frontline of the battle against the COVID-19.

He stated that the world is going through a major challenge and now, more than ever, “we need the collaborative effort of all stakeholders in order to triumph.”

“While we may be unable to join the medical community in the frontlines, this donation is a token of our commitment towards mitigating the effects of the disease even as the world works towards finding a cure. We are optimistic that with the continued and combined interventions of the various stakeholder communities including government, business and academics, our medical teams will be encouraged as they carry on in the battle until the virus is defeated,” he added.

Receiving the donation on behalf of UCH, Head of Department, Stores, Dr. Akinmoladun Victor, expressed appreciation to FoodCo for the kind gesture, stating that it would provide relief both in easing some of the challenges confronting the hospital in providing effective care for patients and in the overall management of the disease.

“We are grateful to FoodCo for this intervention because it is coming at a critical time in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in Nigeria. We urge corporate bodies to emulate FoodCo by joining in the fight as it affects us all,” he said.

Items donated include a patient monitoring machine, oxygen concentrator and suction machine.