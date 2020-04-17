Chinese Community in Lagos Pledges to Support Fight against COVID-19

By Segun James

As part of efforts to stem the ravaging Coronavirus in the state, the Chinese community in Lagos Friday donated medical equipment and the sum of N38 million to the state government.

The Consulate General of People Republic of China in Lagos who stated this while presenting the materials to the Lagos state government assured that they will support Nigeria in flattening the curve of coronavirus pandemic and eradicate the contagious disease from the country.

Speaking on behalf of the Consulate General, the Chairlady of Chinese Women in Nigeria, Ms. Zhou Jun, said they were determined to ensure that the country comes out of the present challenges posed by the ravaging effects of the pandemic stronger.

The materials which were donated by the Consulate General of the Peoples Republic of China in Lagos, The Overseas Chinese Association in Nigeria and AfricaMed Group said that the was part of their country’s resolve to be part of Nigeria’s effort to beat the pandemic.

While presenting a cheque of N35,380,000 to Lagos State government and items such as ventilators, face mask, coverall clothings, gloves, Thermometers and hand sanitizers worth N175 million to the government, the Consulate in a Letter addressed to Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on behalf of the community stated that ‘’with the Coronavirus spreading around the world and nations such as Nigeria were battling with this new pandemic and its attendant health, social and economic catastrophic effects, it has become mandatory that we work collectively to overcome this upheaval.

‘’With this in mind, the Chinese Consulate General in Lagos setup an initiative to Chinese-funded enterprises in Nigeria, Chinese communities and Chinese compatriots in Nigeria to come together to show support to the good people of Lagos State.

‘’Viruses have no borders and are a common challenge faced by all mankind. China and Africa are a community of shared destiny, and helping African countries fight the pandemic is the proper meaning of China-Africa friendly cooperation.

‘’We are therefore committed to ensure we join His Excellency and his team to fight and completely eradicate the COVID- 19 virus from Lagos and Nigeria as a whole. Nigeria is our second hometown.’’

The letter further stated that, ‘’The Chinese consulate general in Lagos has kick started this by donating with other Chinese-funded enterprises, overseas Chinese associations and overseas Chinese have responded accordingly with both anti epidemic materials and China and Nigeria have always been friendly countries. It is the responsibility of our Chinese compatriots to give back to the local society that has been a great host.”

The consulate said they remain committed to long term partnership that would engender continuous growth of the state.

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, the Lagos state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde said the state government appreciated the efforts of the Chinese to flatten the curve of coronavirus pandemic and defeat the deadly disease .

“On behalf of the Lagos State Government, we thank our Chinese associates for coming together and donated the equipment to us to fight COVID- 19.

COVID 19 is real, it is something that we are, fighting together, it is global and government alone can’t do it alone and we are very happy that we have partners and other donors who have come together to support government. Together we, shall fight, COVID -19 and we will defeat it,” he said.