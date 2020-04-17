China, G20 Countries Offer Nigeria, Others Debt Relief

By Nume Ekeghe

The World Bank Group President Mr. David Malpass, and the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, on Friday confirmed that China and other G20 member countries had agreed to grant debt relief to the International Development Association (IDA) countries, which Nigeria is part of.

Malpass said this during a joint press conference at the ongoing World Bank Group/IMF 2020 virtual Spring Meetings in Washington DC, United States.

He also said the World Bank, Regional Development Banks (RDBs) through various instruments were planning to assist poor countries with $240 billion in the next 15 months.

More details later….