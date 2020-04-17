Billionaire Prophet Challenges Wealthy African Pastors – “Give as Good as You Have Gotten”

Offers about N800m, calls other pastors to assist FG

Rebecca Ejifoma

Still worried about the situation of the nation especially the poor, the General Overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry Inc, Jeremiah Fufeyin, has called out wealthy clerics across the continent, especially in Nigeria to assuage the plight of the masses by giving their wealth to the poor as part of attempts to reduce the impacts of COVID-19.

Offering a total donation of about N800 million as the Federal Government announced extension of lockdown, Fufeyin, who is known as a prophet and President of Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin (JOF) Foundation, had last week donated about N300 million to FG, members of his church and poor Nigerians.

He categorically insisting that the President, Muhammadu Buhari-led administration needed the support of well meaning Nigerians, especially wealthy clergymen to mitigate challenges faced by poor Nigerians.

In a press statement his Publicity Secretary, Moses Akpovotiti, and his Media Aide, Tare Franklin, signed, Fufeyin urged affluent pastors to support the FG by assisting vulnerable Nigerians.

“Nigerians have given so much to the church and it is only fair that wealthy pastors give back in these trying times. That is why I am challenging all Nigerian billionaire clergymen like myself to come out and do something to the benefit of Nigerians and we support the FG” Fufeyin stated.

According to the prophet, he is giving out another N800 million charity donations to Nigerians so as to help relief hardship and hunger during the pandemic, especially with the lockdown of major cities.

He disclosed that the money would be disbursed across the country through his foundation, adding, “If you are a billionaire Prophet, Pastor, Apostle or Bishop, this is the best time to show yourself by helping the needy find relief during this global burden in our land”.

He expressed: “God has blessed me with everything I need. I am rich and wealthy and I am always excited to give back. I, hereby, challenge every wealthy clergyman to come out and give so help the federal government lessen the grief and burdens of Nigerians.”