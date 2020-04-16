Sule Lamido, Aides Test Negative for Coronavirus

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

Former Governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Sule Lamido, and his two aides have tested negative for Coronavirus.

The former governor and his aides attended a funeral recently at Koki area of Kano city which was also attended by the Kano index case.

In a post on his facebook account on Thursday morning, Sule Lamido wrote: “MY COVID-19 LABORATORY RESULT.

“Dr Imam Wada Bello called at 5:35pm 15/4/2020 and informed me that they are through with our sample tests and our results, that is myself, driver and Orderly thankfully are ALL NEGATIVE and that he will send me the details later tonight.”

Lamido also said: “We have spoken now 11:46pm 15/4/2020 that the results will be sent in the morning.

“I still do not know how to react to the professionalism of Dr Bello and his team or to the hundreds msg’s of prayers and goodwill on my Facebook wall or to over a thousand text msg’s of prayers on my MTN number from across all religious, tribal, regional, political, racial or any divide! Only Allah the most merciful most benevolent can make this happen!

“For now or any time I do not have the language, in art or mastery to convey to each and every one the depth of my feelings or emotions or gratitude.

“May Allah’s mercies and blessings protect you from any trial of whatever affliction, known or unknown!”

Recall that official of the National Centre for Disease Control recently advised Lamido to go into self-isolation as he awaits his COVID-19 test result.

The former Jigawa state governor was one of the dignitaries who attended a funeral at Koki on Thursday where Kano index case, a 75-year old retired civil servant and former ambassador, was said to have mixed freely with the crowd of sympathisers.