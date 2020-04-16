FCTA to Arraign Violators of Lockdown Order

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced that mobile courts would be activated to try all violators of the directive on the cessation of movement across the FCT.

The decision was announced yesterday by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Muhammad Musa Bello, who is also the Chairman of the FCT COVID-19 Security Committee.

The announcement followed a review of the effects and level of compliance with the lockdown order in the territory as part of measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The committee condemned the level of compliance with the lockdown in both the FCT and lamented that residents were using the excuse of going to the markets to flout the lockdown directives.

It, therefore, resolved to reduce market activities to only Wednesdays and Saturdays in order to ensure that the FCT does not witness an escalation in the number of COVID-19 positive cases and prevent a public health emergency.

The new guidelines also asked residents to patronise only neighborhood markets as movement from one district to the other would now constitutes a violation of the lockdown order.

Also commercial motorcycles (Okada) are henceforth barred from operating anywhere in Kubwa and Dutse Alhaji during the lockdown.

The FCTA said it would step up sensitisation efforts,, especially in the rural communities and enjoined the area councils’ chairmen, traditional rulers and community leaders to actively engage in sensitising the populace to the dangers of the COVID -19.