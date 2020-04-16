FAAC Meeting to Hold through Video Conferencing

Ndubuisi Francis and James Emejo in Abuja

The April 2020 edition of the monthly Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting will hold through video conferencing due to the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Forum of Commissioners for Finance, has revealed.

The Forum encompasses the finance commissioners of the 36 states of the federation.

The monthly FAAC meetings are usually held at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Abuja where revenue allocation to the different tiers of government are disbursed.

The Chairman of the Forum of Commissioners for Finance, Hon. David Olofu disclosed that due to the effects of COVID-19 and the social distancing protocol, the April meeting of FAAC would hold through video conferencing.

Olofu, who spoke when he led a delegation of the Forum on a solidarity visit to the Accountant- General of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Idris over the recent fire incident at the Treasury House, which houses the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), Abuja, said the Forum of Commissioners was impressed by the efforts of the Accountant-General of the Federation in restoring services on the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) platform less than 24 hours after the fire outbreak.

Olofu, who is also the Commissioner for Finance of Benue State, expressed the relief of the Forum of that no document related to federation accounts were destroyed in the fire outbreak.

A statement issued by the Director (Information, Press and Public Relations, OAGF, Henshaw Ogubike, quoted Olofu as saying that the Forum has had a cordial working relationship with the Office of Accountant-General of the Federation and commended Idris for the various financial management reforms implemented in the last five years, including the migration of the operations of the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) from manual to electronic processing and distribution of federation revenue to the three tiers of government.

Responding, the Accountant-General of the Federation commended the delegation for the visit, adding that the solidarity visit was a clear confirmation of the cordial working relationship existing between the Forum and the OAGF.

He expressed the commitment of his office to see through the efficient implementation of the various financial reforms of the federal government.