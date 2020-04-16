Covid-19: Private Hospitals in Osun not Allowed to Admit, Treat Patients, Says Commissioner

By Yinka Kolawole

The Osun State Government has restated its warning that private hospitals in the state are not allowed to admit and treat suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients.

The state Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, who gave the warning via a public announcement on Thursday, stated that non-adherence to the directive would attract prosecution by the state government.

Egbemode disclosed that the state government has accredited health facilities with required personnel to treat suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients in the state.

“The state government of Osun has reiterated that private hospitals across the state are NOT ALLOWED to treat COVID-19 patients, whether suspected or confirmed.

“The state has recognised, accredited and adequate government facilities with the required personnel to take care of patients, whether suspected or confirmed, at its isolation and care centres. Testing and treatment are free in all government facilities,” she said.

The commissioner noted that any attempt to treat COVID-19 patients in private facilities would only open the state to community infections and negate all the sacrifices people of the state had made so far.