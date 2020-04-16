CENTI, Partners Donate $10m to Vulnerable Nigerians

Sunday Okobi

In a bid to help combat the economic effects of the Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, CENTI in partnership with Africans Preventing Poverty Foundation (APP) among other partners has announced that it would provide $10 million to vulnerable Nigerians.

CENTI is a stable token block chain asset, which has recently been launched in Nigeria and is available exclusively through bitfxt technology, a Nigerian block chain company.

Founder of APP, Joseph Orike, made this disclosure yesterday in a statement made available to journalists.

Orike said the APP Foundation intended to distribute the equivalent of $10 million in digital tokens to one million Nigerians who will then be able to redeem the tokens in selected supermarkets and retail stores against a minimum purchase across Nigeria from the date of CENTI’s official launch in May, 2020.

He added that the relief is supported by indigenous foundations and organisations such as the Foundation for Children of Bakassi, Genio Global, RoadSeal Construction, Inter-Bau Foundation, Konek, Barkiya Foundation and Aisha Fulani Foundation.

He further said thousands of relief kits containing items such as hand sanitisers,

Antiseptic soap, vitamin C, noodles, bread, yam, Maggi, tomatoes, detergent, power oil and rice will also be distributed to the most vulnerable people in the society who are affected by the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While highlighting the four simple steps to follow before redeeming the $10 CENTI, APP founder said the android application is available now while the iOS version will be available in May 2020.

Orike said the steps are: “Register on the bitfxt exchange or download the bitfxt exchange app from google playstore or scan the QRCode to download the android application. iOS version will be available in May.

“Click on the activation link sent to your email to complete your registration. Fill in your bank account details and also verify your phone number.

“Once completed, you will receive an email with a $10 CENTI voucher which can be redeemed in our partnering retail and online stores nationwide.”