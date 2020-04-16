Ailing Lawyer Urgently Needs N1.7M to Treat Heart, Kidney Disease

Martins Ifijeh

A trained lawyer, Christopher Okonji is urgently in need of N1.7 million to treat a degenerating heart and kidney disease if he must live to train his three children.

Okonji, who is on the verge of losing his life if nothing is done, was diagnosed with hypertensive cardiomyopathy which has caused ventricular failure of his heart and kidney, and has made him incapacitated.

Speaking with THISDAY recently, he said in 2017 he was fitted with cardiac defibrillator which was supposed to last nine years but that the machine’s battery unfortunately ran down within two year prompting his health to degenerate.

“I have gone to First Consultant Hospital in Lagos and I was told it would cost me N4 million. I have been able to raise N2.3 million through the sale of my properties, from friends and family members. My health is fast deteriorating. I am pleading for Nigerians to come to my aid. I have three children and a wife whodepend on me. I don’t want to die,” Okonji said.

For support, please reach Okonji on +2348086289601. His bank details are: Account name, Christopher Okonji; Bank name, GTB; Account name, 0121316395