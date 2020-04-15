Sergio Ramos’ Departure from Real Madrid Imminent

Sergio Ramos is facing an anxious wait regarding his Real Madrid future as the club have reportedly still not opened contract talks with the veteran centre-back.

Ramos, who has played a staggering 640 games for Madrid since joining from Sevilla in 2005, sees his contract at the Bernabeu expire next summer.

And according to Spanish publication AS, he is no closer to signing a new deal with Madrid yet to open discussions regarding his future.

Before the coronavirus pandemic plagued the footballing calendar, Madrid didn’t view Ramos’ future as a priority – believing they could have raised the issue during next season.

The report also claims that Madrid would want to offer Ramos just a one-year contract extension until 2022 but he would like two more years at the Bernabeu.

Despite not yet holding discussions over a potential new deal, the Madrid captain did reportedly speak to the club to agree a salary reduction amid the coronavirus crisis.

AS have claimed that the agreement to cut his wages has left Ramos in a good position to extend his future in the Spanish capital beyond next summer.

Since joining from fellow La Liga outfit Sevilla 15 years ago, Ramos has become one of Madrid’s biggest club legends.

The 34-year-old Madrid captain has won all there is to win at the Bernabeu, including four Champions League titles, as many FIFA Club World Cups and La Liga crowns, and two Copa del Reys.