Kwara Court Sentences Violators of Lockdown to One Month Community Service

By Hammed Shittu

A Kwara State Magistrate’s Court, presided over by Chief Magistrate Bio Saliu, has sentenced three violators of the lockdown order of the state government over coronavirus pandemic to one month community service.

The offenders — Amos Phillip, Babangida Dontatin and Baroye Abel — who are sawmill operators, are to sweep the premises of the Kwara State High Court between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm starting from Thursday, April 16, 2020.

The magistrate, in his ruling, told the convicts that failure to comply with the judgment is another offence, adding that the community service would be supervised by officers of the Correctional Services.

He also said that the violators have the right of appeal within 30 days, adding that they should produce guarantor/surety that would liaise with the court and police to make them appear for their punishment.

The magistrate also said that the punishment will serve as deterrent to others who are still disobeying government’s directive designed to curb the spread of coronavirus that has killed thousands of people across the world.

The Police First Information Report (FIR) had it that the violators were arrested by the police patrol team, led by SP Olaoye Akinwale, at Sawmill area of Ilorin metropolis while engaging in commercial activities against the stay-at-home order of the government.

Earlier, the three violators, who are first time offenders, had pleaded guilty to the offences after the complaint was read to them and later pleaded for mercy after their conviction, saying they will henceforth obey the order of the government.