IBEDC Supports COVID-19 Fight

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

As part of its contribution towards mitigating the hardships caused by the global pandemic COVID-19, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), has donated food items worth N100 million to five of its franchise states.

The company also donated N5 million to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, for the purchase of critical medical supplies needed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was as it pledged not to disconnect supply from non- paying customers during the period to support customers and make the stay at home worth it.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO), IBEDC, Mr. John Ayodele, while presenting the relief materials to the Oyo State government at the state Secretariat, Ibadan, said the effort is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility and contributions towards mitigating the health hazards and hardships caused by the global pandemic COVID-19.

Represented by the Ibadan Regional Head of the distribution company, Mr. Peter Oyelami, he applauded the proactive measures the federal and states’ governments have put in place in the fight against the pandemic, stating that the power company realised that it needs to join hands with the government like other public spirited Nigerians and organisations have done in the fight against COVID-19.

According to him, “As part of our corporate social responsibility and contributions towards mitigating the health hazards and hardships caused by the global pandemic COVID-19, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc earmarked about N100million for the donation of relief items such as rice, Noodles and Semovita as part of our CSR support to the states we operate in.

“As known, we cover fully Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Kwara states and partly Niger, Kogi and Ekiti. We are also supporting one of the major medical facilities within our franchise, which has been designated as an apex care giver in the COVID-19 battle, the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan with a donation of N5million for the purchase of critical medical supplies needed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.”