COVID-19: RCCG distribute Foodstuffs to Ease Suffering

The Redeemed Christian Church of God has once again given back to the society by donating 100 bags of rice and 50 bags of beans to be distributed. The number of beneficiaries from this latest project stands at 4000 people.

This feeding project is another in the series of feeding projects carried out by the Church in the last couple of years. Every December since 2018, the Church has fed 50 million people while operating the 22 daily feeding centres across Lagos that serve free meals. Targeting those in need especially as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown, the Church distributed the items recently at National Headquarters of RCCG Ebute Metta, Lagos.

The popular Church decided to extend a hand of love and help in the Easter season considering the hardship that is prevalent as a result of COVID-19.

Speaking on the donation at Ebute Metta, the representative of the General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Odesola,The Assistant To The General Overseer on Admin/Personnel said; “At a time like this when the essence of Easter is the greatest sacrifice ever, we know that love isn’t merely expressed through words but in acts. At RCCG, we are even more determined to relieve many of the hardship brought on by COVID-19 through our feeding projects in Nigeria and other countries.”

It will be noted that the Church has been making immense contributions since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown and even before then. About two weeks back, thousands of face masks, hand sanitizers and hand gloves were presented to the authorities at the Infectious Diseases Centre in Yaba. Soon afterwards, the General Overseer, Pastor Adeboye gave 20 million naira to the Osun State Government to help fund the Osun State COVID-19 Relief Package. The third state to benefit from these series of generous acts by the Church was Ogun State, where medical equipment including ICU beds equipped with ventilators was received by the Deputy Governor for the State.

Over the years, Pastor Adeboye has encouraged members of the Church to be active in nation-building and under his leadership, the Church has contributed immensely to the nation through humanitarian acts. Other countries of the world where the Church is situated have also recorded much impact from the CSR activities of the Church.

National Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and pastor in-charge of Overcomers family, Region 2, Pastor Joseph Obayemi, said, “the church is following the Scripture. Jesus Christ says when He’s hungry, you give him food and we can see Jesus or physically, every one that is around us that needed our help are the people we have to show the love of Christ to, and our father in the the Lord, the General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor E.A Adeboye has this as a policy of the mission that wherever we are located, we affects our communities spiritually, and we also affect them physically. And by the way we can affect them spiritually is to extend our love to them by meeting the need, as much as God has given us the resources and ability to do so.

He added, “in any situation we should first give glory to God Almighty, because we are locked down, but we are not knocked down. There are some people that are knocked-down, even where are there is no lock down. So, we are grateful to God. And in this season, we have to express the love of Christ that make him to die for the sins of the whole world. And out of that love, we are beneficiary today; John 3:16 says, For God so loved the world that He gave was his only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him will not perish, but have everlasting life. So, is the attention of the love of Christ that we are expressing to the generality of our community at this time.