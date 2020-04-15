COVID-19: April FAAC Meeting to Hold via Video Conferencing

By James Emejo

There are indications that the April 2020 edition of the monthly Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting will be conducted through video conferencing due to the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed by the Chairman, Forum of Commissioners for Finance of the Federation, Hon. David Olofu, during a solidarity visit to the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Ahmed Idris, Wednesday.

This is as the AGF further reiterated the commitment of his office to see through the efficient implementation of the various financial reforms of the federal government.

Olofu had alongside the acting Chairman, Committee on Indices and Allocation of the forum and Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Gombe State, Mallam Muhammad Gambo Magaji, embarked on a solidarity visit to Idris to commiserate with him over the recent fire outbreak at the Treasury House in Abuja.

He said the forum was impressed with the efforts of the AGF in restoring services on the GIFMIS platform less than 24 hours after the fire outbreak.

He also expressed relief that no documents relating to federation accounts were destroyed in the fire outbreak.

The chairman stressed that the forum has had a cordial working relationship with the OAGF and commended Idris for the various financial management reforms implemented in the last five years including the migration of the operations of the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) from manual to electronic processing and distribution of Federation Revenue to the three tiers of government.

In a statement by the Director, Information, Press and Public Relations, OAGF, Mr. Henshaw Ogubike, the AGF, however, noted that the solidarity visit was a clear confirmation of the cordial working relationship that exists between the forum and his office.