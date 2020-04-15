Breaking: Nigeria Records 34 New Cases of COVID-19, Total Now 407

By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 34 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 407 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 18 new cases, Kano 12, Katsina two, while Delta and Niger recorded one each.

It said: “As at 11:20 pm on April 15, there are 407 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 128 persons have been discharged with 12 deaths.”

Breakdown of the figures show that Lagos has 232 new cases, Federal Capital Territory 58, Osun 20, Kano 16, Edo 15, Oyo 11, Ogun nine, Katsina seven, Bauchi, Kaduna and Akwa Ibom six each, Kwara and Delta four each, Ondo three, Enugu, Ekiti, Rivers and Nigeria two each, while Benue and Anambra have one each.