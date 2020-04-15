Ayade Offers 8,000 Instant Jobs to Indigenes of Cross River

As part its of sustainable livelihood palliatives to cushion the effect of economic difficulties occasioned by the global pandemic, COVID-19, the Cross River State government has stated that it is poised to employ thousands of youths on some sectors of the state’s economy.

A statement released yesterday by the Secretary to the State Government, Tina Banku Agbor listed the sectors as health, security, environment and agriculture.The government said it will not allow Cross River youths suffer the unsavoury economic consequences of the pandemic. “In view of the COVID-19 lockdown and its attendant consequences on livelihoods leading to job losses, daily income difficulties, waste of youthful energy, and in order to reduce public anxiety, youth restiveness and lower social tension, the Cross River State Government is set to recruit young men and women from the ages of 18-35 years, with the exception of those in the health sector, on a flat monthly salary of N30,000”, the statement said.

The agricultural sector alone is employing 5,000 youths.

“To ready the state’s agricultural sub-sector for a major role in a post-COVID-19 Nigeria, 5,000 young people are to be recruited under a revolutionary agricultural Programme that utilises modern farming techniques, mechanisation and digitalisation”

According to the SSG, another set of 1,000 young people are to be recruited into various agencies of government, including the Green Police, whose core mandate include urban beautification, landscaping, maintenance of recreational parks, development of nurseries, horticulture and general sanitation while 2,000 young people are to be recruited into the state Homeland Security and the Border Patrol Agency with the key objective being the effective enforcement of the lockdown of the state’s extensive border lines.

Agbor further disclosed that “in order to build capacity for COVID-19 response in the event of a full blown pandemic in the state, the following are to be recruited with immediate effect: 400 doctors, 600 nurses and 1,000 health officers for COVID-19 surveillance across every village in the state”