Stop Playing Politics with Coronavirus, PDP Tells Abdulrazaq

By Hammed Shittu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kwara State chapter has cautioned the state Governor, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, against playing politics with the Covid-19 pandemic currently ravaging the world.

The party said the state government should put strategy in place that would curtail the spread of the pandemic instead of making unsubstantiated claims that the opposition parties were allegedly planning to incite members of the public against the current total lockdown order in the state.

The state government had Monday alleged that the opposition parties were planning to incite members of the public against the state government over the current lockdown of the state.

In a statement issued in Ilorin on Tuesday and signed by PDP’s state Publicity Secretary, Mr. Tunde Ashaolu, the party described the allegation as unfortunate, ridiculous and downright illogical.

Ashaolu said there was no truth in the allegation by the state government, noting that such baseless accusation was a clear indication that the government was bereft of ideas and strategies to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

According to him, “It beats our imagination that the same government that warned people against sharing of fake, unverified news and politicisation of the fight against COVID-19, is the one making unfounded claims and playing politics with a life-threatening disease.

“This is a clear indication that the Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq-led administration is bereft of ideas and strategies to tackle the spread of the disease.

“As a responsible party, we understand that coronavirus is our common enemy and does not differentiate between party A and party B. It poses threat to our lives and livelihood.

“We will, therefore, never go against any step or effort aimed at curbing the spread of the dreaded coronavirus that has taken the whole world by a storm.

“For the avoidance of doubt, as a people-centric party, we have embarked on series of advocacy and issued press statements, urging members of the public to adhere strictly to the regulations of the state government including the sit-at-home order and also observe all precautionary measures to curb the spread of the disease.

“Also, as a way of assisting people of the state, especially the less privileged, to observe the stay-at-home order and to cushion the effects of the state-wide lockdown, the leader of our party and immediate President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has through his foundation, distributed relief materials including food items, gloves and hand sanitizers to needy people in different parts of the state.

“Additionally, the ABS Foundation educated members of the public on the need to follow basic personal hygiene habits and observe other measures to keep safe.

“How then can any reasonable administration accuse a party that has done this much of planning to incite members of the public against the government? This claim by the Governor Abdulrazaq’s administration is unfortunate, ridiculous and downright illogical.”

It further said that the unfounded accusation is an attempt by the state government to veil its unpreparedness and lack of clearcut strategies to combat the spread of COVID-19, adding that Governor Abdulrazaq is haunted by his failure and irresponsibility.

“The present administration in the state should, however, know that Kwarans are taking stock of Abdulrazaq’s alleged misguided and deceptive actions and utterances and are by now tired of a man, whose stock in trade is to cry wolf where there is none, pass blames and give unnecessary and silly excuses for his failure,” it said.

Ashaolu therefore advised the state government to stop playing politics with coronavirus and urgently fashion out strategic ways to arrest the pandemic.