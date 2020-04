President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night signed the Covid-19 Regulations No 2 of 2020 extending the lockdown to curb the spread of the infectious disease by another 14 days.

It was signed shortly after the President anoounced the extension of the lockdown in a national broadcast .

The regulations take effect from Tuesday April 14, 2020.

Buhari had on March 30 signed the first quarantine order to give legal backing to the 14 days of initial lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly virus.