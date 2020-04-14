Kano Begins Fumigation of Places Visited By Index Case

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Government yesterday commenced the fumigation and disinfection of places visited by its index case of the COVID-19 in the state.

Special Adviser to Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, who confirmed the commencement of the fumigation and disinfection, said the exercise was spearheaded by the Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim Getso.

The five locations the index case visited have been cordoned off, adding that the fumigation will be a continuous exercise to ensure the state is free from coronavirus.

Yakasai said: “The affected places are Da’awah Juma’at Mosque, Dan Adalan Kano Juma’at Mosque, Providian Diagnostic Centre, Fan Diagnostic centre, Prime Specialist Hospital and the patient’s house. The affected places were shut down and disinfected at intervals before they will be reopened.”

Salihu said the exercise was kick-started immediately it was discovered that the patient tested positive.

Last Saturday, the state recorded it first case of coronavirus, a 75-year-old retired civil servant and former ambassador, who was said to have travelled to Kaduna, Lagos and Abuja before returning to Kano, where he attended a wedding ceremony, Jumaat congregational prayer and also visited a private hospital in the state.

THISDAY observed that state officials of the Ministry of Health have deployed their rapid response team across the state to trace persons who might have come in contact with the index case.