Remo Stars FC’s Billionaire Owner Battles Covid-19 on Three Fronts

Remo Stars Football Club C.E.O and the owner of Bet9ja sports betting company, Hon. Kunle Soname, has joined the league of big donors in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The billionaire yesterday, announced a donation of N200million to support the fight of the disease.

Giving a breakdown of his donation, Soname said 25 per cent of the money (N50million) will go to Lagos State government while his home state, Ogun with a sizable number of Covid-19 victims will receive same amount as Lagos.

The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Health is to receive the rest 50 per cent amounting to N100million.