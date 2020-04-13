Buhari Orders Expansion of Social Register by 1m Households

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the expansion of the current social register from 2.6 million households to 3.6 million households in the next two weeks.

The federal government, with this act, will support an additional one million homes with the social investment programmes.

The president, in a broadcast to the nation Monday evening, said a technical committee had been mandated to work on this, adding that the committee will submit its report to him by the end of the week.

According to him, “I am fully aware of the great difficulties experienced especially by those who earn a daily wage such as traders, day-workers, artisans and manual workers.

“For this group, their sustenance depends on their ability to go out. Their livelihoods depend on them mingling with others and about seeking work. But despite these realities, we must not change the restrictions.

“In the past two weeks, we announced palliative measures such as food distribution, cash transfers and loans repayment waivers to ease the pains of our restrictive policies during this difficult time. These palliatives will be sustained.

“I have also directed that the current social register be expanded from 2.6 million households to 3.6 million households in the next two weeks. This means we will support an additional one million homes with our social investment programs. A technical committee is working on this and will submit a report to me by the end of this week.”