Nigeria Records Five New Cases of COVID-19

By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded five new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 323 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Sunday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos and Kwara recorded two new cases each, while Katsina recorded one.

It said: “As at 09:10 pm on April 12, there are 323 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 85 have been discharged with 10 deaths.”

Breakdown of the figures show that Lagos has 176 cases, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 56, Osun 20, Edo 12, Oyo 11, Ogun seven, Bauchi and Kaduna six each, Akwa Ibom and Katsina five each, Kwara four, Delta three, Enugu, Rivers, Ekiti and Ondo have two each, while Benue, Niger, Anambra and Kano have one each.