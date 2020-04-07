JAMB to Release Cut-off Marks in June

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that the 2020 cut-off marks would be decided on June 15 and 16 at a stakeholders’ policy meeting and expected to be presided by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu.

Also, it has disclaimed admission cut-off marks circulating on social media, asking higher institution admission seekers to disregard them.

The board said it was yet to release the cut-off marks for 2020 admissions, saying the ones in circulation were from fraudsters who in their usual ways were out to dupe unsuspecting admission seekers.

The board in a statement released by its Head of Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, yesterday insisted that the cut-off marks were fake, asking candidates to be wary of the antics of fraudsters.

JAMB also said it had reinforced its Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) mobile app to enable candidates’ access to information regarding admission-related issues in the comfort of their homes without visiting any Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres or cyber cafes.

He said: “Kindly disregard any cut-off marks paraded by fraudsters. It is fake news. Cut-off marks are decided at a policy meeting chaired by the Minister of Education with all heads of tertiary institutions, CEOs of regulatory agencies in education and all other critical stakeholders in attendance.

“This meeting has been fixed for June 15 and 16, 2020, all things being equal. Until this meeting is held, nobody can discuss cut-off mark. Nigerians are advised to disregard any such marks being paraded.”