Ganduje Extends Stay-at-home Period by Two Weeks

Ibrahim Shuaibui in Kano

The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday extended the compulsory public holiday for civil servants in the state by another two weeks to avoid the outbreak or spread of the deadly COVID-19 in the state.

Ganduje announced the extension of the compulsory holiday when he received a progress report from the 40-member Kano COVID-19 Fund Raising Committee.

The governor received the members of the committee, which is headed by the Vice Chancellor of Bayero University Kano (BUK), Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello and co-chaired by Mr. Aminu Dantata, at the Africa House, Government House, Kano.

He commended the committee for the good job they have been doing and expressed strong confidence in their activities so far.

Kano has not recorded any single case of COVID-19 so far.

Ganduje also appealed to Kano residents to continue to adhere strictly to directives from the Federal Ministry of Health and the state government, which include the observance of social distancing, regular washing of hands and stay-at-home order to avoid being infected with the disease.

He also maintained that the border closure order remained valid.

It could be recalled that the Kano State Executive Council had directed civil servants to stay off their offices for 14 days from Wednesday, March 25 as part of the efforts to safeguard the lives and prevent the spread of the deadly virus to the state.