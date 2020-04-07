Covid-19: Niger Lauds Opposition Political Parties

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Government has commended the opposition political parties in the state for their support for the series of policies put in place to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The government applauded the political parties for setting aside party affiliations to pursue a common objective which is the welfare and good health of the people of the state.

A government statement in Minna on Monday and signed by the Special Adviser, Political and Strateg, Alhaji Mohammed Nma Kolo, said the disposition of the opposition political parties should continue even after the coronavirus pandemic has been subdued.

“I would like to commend all political parties in the state for closing ranks to support the government initiatives and directives to contain the spread of the virus.

“This is salutary, morale boosting and it is my hope that this attitude will continue to be shown not only in emergencies of this nature but at all times.”

Kolo also praised what he described as “show of solidarity by the citizens” for their display of confidence and obedience to measures outlined by government to curtail the spread despite temporary inconveniences with the lockdown.

Meanwhile, most the state’s civil servants reported for duty on Monday in line with the directive of the government that workers on grade levels 1- 12 that have been working from their houses for two weeks should report for work.

The state Secretariat witnessed a large number of the workers but most were seen only discussing the coronavirus issue.

Contrary to the directive of the Covid-19 task force, there were no sanitisers at the entrances to the secretariat but some top officials had it in their offices.

Also, the markets and commercial banks were opened to customers from 8am to 2pm on Monday.