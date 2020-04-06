We Have No Record of Service of Nunieh, NYSC Tells NDDC

By Ndubuisi Francis

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has clarified that the sacked acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Mrs. Joy Nunieh did not participate in the one-year compulsory national service.

NYSC’s clarification followed a request by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA)), NDDC’s supervisory ministry demanding the status of Nunieh in the scheme.

Responding to the request via a letter addressed to the minister , Senator Godswill Akpabio, the NYSC disclosed that from available record, Nunieh Joy Yimegbe, who graduated from the Nigerian Law School, Lagos in the 1989/90 session was mobilised/deployed to Kwara State for the one-year national service in the 1990/91 service year but never participated.

In the response captioned, “Re-Request for an official clarification on the status of the certificate of participation of Oghene Dr. Joi Nunier in the National Youth Service Scheme,” the NYSC through its Director, Corps Certification, Mrs. Okonofua KN acknowledged receipt of MNDA’s letter with reference: ‘MNDA/172/1’ and dated February 10, 2020.

“I am directed to acknowledge the receipt of your letter referenced MNDA/PS/1721 dated February 10, 2020 in respect of the above subject-matter.

“I am to further inform you that available record at the disposal of the NYSC Scheme shows that Nunier Joy Yimebe graduated from the Nigerian Law School, Lagos in the 1989/90 session, and was mobilised for the one-year national service in the 1990/91 service year.

“However, no record exists either in NYSC Kwara State or NYSC National Directorate headquarters to evidence her participation in the scheme,” the NYSC said.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on February 20, 2020 sacked Nunieh who headed the interim management committee which was constituted by Akpabio.