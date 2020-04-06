NSIA Insurance Joins Fight against COVID-19

The NSIA Insurance said it has joined other private sector operators and individuals in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

The company said it is doing this through financial support to the umbrella body of insurance underwriters, the Nigerian Insurers Association’s (NIA) COVID-19 Support Fund for combating the pandemic.

The association, which seeks to contribute to legislation and decisions made by the government in the best interest of the economy, recently volunteered to acquire testing kits and protective gears to help further mitigate the spread of the virus.

The NIA also announced a donation of N1 million free life insurance cover to each of the health workers and allied professionals catering for the needs of COVID-19 patients, a gesture that has been made possible through the collective contributions of insurance companies in Nigeria.

According to the MD/CEO of NSIA Insurance, Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, “We urge the general public to comply with local authorities and stay indoors while following the World Health Organisation’s guidelines for staying safe during this period.

“Our hearts go out to those families who have lost dear ones in the course of this pandemic and pray that they would have the strength to pull through the pain”.

Nwachukwu added, “Our staff members are currently working remotely, though our offices are closed, which means that we are still very much available to do business. We have an array of life products that we encourage customers to take at this time.

“We also would want people to take householder insurance policies now since everyone is home and may need it for possible eventualities. Insurance at a time like this should be taken seriously.”

NSIA Insurance offers a wide range of insurance services at competitive rates to meet the changing financial, investment, and lifestyle needs of its corporate, commercial, and individual customers.