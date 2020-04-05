Police Arrest Funke Akindele for Violating Restriction Order

*Declare husband, Naira Marley, others wanted

By Chiemelie Ezeobi and Rebecca Ejifoma

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested Nollywood actress Funke Akindele for violating the stay-at-home restrictions imposed on the state by President Muhammadu Buhari to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The police also advised her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz, and Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley, to report to the station on Monday or risk being declared wanted.

The actress and her husband, had hosted family and friends, including Naira Marley – a Nigerian musician known for his regular confrontation with the police – to a birthday party at their Amen Estate residence in Eleko, Lagos.

Nigerians had particularly flayed Akindele for her role in the party given that she was an ambassador of Dettol and National Centre for Disease Control, which had recommended social distancing as a means of fighting COVID-19.

Videos of Akindele carrying out her ambassadorial work by campaigning for good hygiene and social distancing had also surfaced following the party she held to celebrate her husband’s birthday.

A statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, said the arrest was because she violated the restriction emplaced by government.

The statement read: “The attention of Lagos State Police Command was drawn to a viral video showing a large number of persons mainly in the entertainment industry in an estate, along Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki axis, Lagos celebrating a birthday party organised by Funke Akindele Bello and her husband.

“Police detectives from the State CID Yaba were promptly drafted to the location. Funke Akindele, was arrested.

“Investigation is ongoing, efforts are intensified to arrest the remaining persons in the video, among whom are Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley and Abdul Rasheed Bello a.k.a. JJC Skillz.

“They are in their best interests urged to report at the State CID Yaba on Monday or risk being declared wanted.”