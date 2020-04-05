Nigeria Records Eight New Cases of COVID-19

By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded eight new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 232 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Sunday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said of the eight cases, five were from Lagos, two from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), while one was from Kaduna State.

It said: “As at 09:30 pm April 5, there are 232 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 33 have been discharged with five deaths.”

A breakdown of the cases show that Lagos has recorded 120 cases, FCT 47, Osun 20, Oyo and Edo nine each, Bauchi six, Akwa Ibom and Kaduna five each, Ogun four, Enugu and Ekiti two each, while Rivers, Benue and Ondo one each.