Nigeria Doesn’t Need Chinese Doctors, TUC Tells FG

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The Trade Union of Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has asked the Federal Government to drop the idea of flying in medical doctors from China to help combat COVID-19 in the country.

The workers’ body said this was unnecessary since Nigerian doctors were on top of the challenge.

In a statement issued on Sunday by TUC President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, and Secretary General, Comrade Musa-Lawal Ozigi, the union said the minimal number of infection and deaths was a proof that the country was not doing badly in the handling of the situation.

“Truly the Chinese authorities have done well by not recording more cases in their country. It is novel and also shows their proactiveness and commitment to crises. That notwithstanding, we insist that we do not need them now; rather we shall continue to adhere to the precautions reeled out by the health professionals to make the job easy,” it said.

TUC also said there had been a hot debate about the connection between 5G network and coronavirus.

“Although the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim, in a statement has said “no licence has been issued as regards 5G in Nigeria” but at the same time we saw an official letter from a Telco Company notifying Nigerians that they are the first in West Africa to conduct trial on 5G technology.

“That makes it a bit confusing. We would want the Federal Government to set up a Committee of Professionals to research on the development as it will help to address the fears of many Nigerians. We must collectively work to ensure the welfare, health and security of Nigerians are not taken for granted. We must be circumspect now,” it said.