Nasarawa Gov’s Aide Kidnapped

By Igbawase Ukumba

The Special Adviser to the governor of Nasarawa State on Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Mr. John Waje Mamman, has been kidnapped.

Mamman was said to have been kidnapped at about 8:00pm in his house at Dari village of Kokona Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

A source, who spoke to THISDAY, said the special adviser alongside his associates in the community, were said to be relaxing in his compound on the fateful day as a result of the unfriendly weather when suspected kidnappers invaded his house and whisked him away.

According to him, the kidnappers surrounded his house and started shooting sporadically which made Mamman and his friends to scamper for safety.

The source however said luck ran out on one of the suspected kidnappers as he was nabbed by some members of the community.

As at the time of filing this report, there was no communication between the suspected kidnappers and relations of the special adviser.