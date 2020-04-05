Femi Gbajabiamila’s Good Example

Still, on the matters of the Covid-19 virus and accompanying pandemic, the virtues of the Nigerian House of Representatives is beginning to overshadow all the rumours of inactivity and eye-service that is usually levelled against the House. It would seem that under the leadership of the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, there are new heights for the Nigerian House of Reps. to reach, encompass and exceed. The evidence of this is the fact that Hon. Gbajabiamila recently reported that all the 360 members of the House will be donating two months of their salaries to combating the wicked pandemic that is Covid-19.

Hon. Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila very recently informed the public of this noble gesture on the part of the 360 members of the House of Representatives, a gesture that many people still find hard to believe. According to Hon. Gbajabiamila, this donation is scheduled to begin from the month of March and will be independent of personal donations expected of his honourable colleagues. Furthermore, the Speaker hinted at his expectation of the lawmakers to make evident, measurable and distinguishing marks on their constituencies, with each member exceeding the deeds and accomplishments of her/her forebears.

In addition to that wonderful news, Hon. Gbajabiamila informed the public that the donated salaries will not be deducted from the lawmakers’ bank accounts, but will be transferred directly to the Nation Relief Fund account, where they will be put to the best use against the pandemic.

These actions alone are enough to make Hon. Gbajabiamila a Knight of Lady Nigeria, but he went further out of his way to enjoin the Central Bank of Nigeria to make funds available which will help alleviate the humongous sufferings opened up by the pandemic, and encourage the good people of Nigeria to hold on just a bit longer, until the disease has been eradicated, and peace restored to the nation.

By this singular action, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has made himself (and his fellow lawmakers) darlings of the Nigerian peoples, especially those who have been infected by the virus or affected by the ensuing consequences. That Gbajabiamila is a shining example now and is a bar set for future Speakers, lawmakers, and politicians in power.