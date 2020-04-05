COVID-19 And the Mark of The Beast

Femi Fani-Kayode

“Between 100,000 to 240,000 people will be killed by Covid 19 in Amerca if we take the right measures but if we do not take the right measures up to 2.2 million Americans will die”-– CNN.

If CNN is quoting the experts in the medical field and saying that up to 2.2 million people will die in America alone if the right measures are not taken to tackle Covid 19, can anyone hazard a guess about how many millions we will lose in Nigeria and Africa if care is not taken and we do not do the right thing? The whole thing is not only horrendous but also apocalyptic.

What is really going on with Covid 19 is far too big, too complex, too sinister, too evil, too bizarre and too extraordinary for the average mind to comprehend or accept.

You need to be very astute, very well-read, very focused and literally a genius to get it clearly or you need to be led by the Spirit of God to open your mind and eyes.

Without either you will struggle with accepting the truth and even if you do accept it you may not be able to handle it and you may end up living in total fear for the rest of your life.

If you tell the average person what is really going on they will declare you insane. Perhaps it is better to just tell them to follow the World Health Organisation and Government guidelines, stay indoors, keep clean, hope for the best and PRAY!

My initial inclination before making this contribution was to do precisely that, take my own counsel and leave it at that but after a time of deep intercession and prayer through last night I decided to share a tiny portion of what I know and hope that at least a few people will comprehend and accept it.

What we are witnessing in the world today is, to say the least, frightful and shocking. Yet it should not come as a surprise to the spiritually sensitive and discerning or to those that are schooled in eschatology or that are familiar with the many “end-time” prophecies in the Book of Daniel and the Book of Revelations of the Holy Bible.

What we are seeing before our very eyes is the perfect implementation of what is known in enlightened, learned, philosophical and intellectual circles as the “Hegelian dialectic”.

The great British author, researcher and conspiracy theorist, David Icke, whose works I have been reading for many years and who saw all this coming decades ago, describes it as the “totalitarian tip-toe”.

In a nutshell it is the cultic practice of the ancient, evil and malevolent deceit and guile known as “problem, reaction, solution” and “order after chaos” and its ultimate objective is to establish the classic and dreaded Orwellian state.

I would urge the uninitiated or uninformed to google these terms and learn more about them because space constraints will not enable me to do so here.

Simply put the “hidden hand” of the dark world, the Illuminati and the agents of Satan are at work. The whole thing was planned and contrived over the centuries and they are firmly on course.

They are trying to destroy us all and establish a New World Order in the name of Lucifer and place us under the rulership of Beelzebub and the Prince of Darkness.

Coronavirus or “Covid 19” is part and parcel of that unholy and evil agenda. It is a ravenous beast and an unrelenting, evil plague. It is a demonic spirit that they cultivated and manufactured through the introduction and usage of 5G and that they invoked from the pit of hell.

Wuhan, China was used as the launching pad and it has been unleashed to bring panic, fear, destruction, chaos and death to humanity and to destroy our way of life, the world’s economy and the way in which we conduct our affairs on planet earth.

Corona itself is evil but the vaccine that they will eventually introduce to cure it is the real killer. It will be infinitely worse than the original plague. When it is manufactured and released to the public it will kill millions and cut down the world population. And of course that is their purpose.

They want to cut down the number of human beings on the planet for easier control and management, they want to destroy nations and the world economy, they want to cage humanity and destroy small and medium scale businesses, they want to take our power, civil liberties and human rights away from us and they want the entire world to be controlled by a handful of powerful and massive corporations.

They want to get rid of the whole concept of the nation state, create a globalised world, establish a new world order, establish a cashless society and establish a One World Government which will be controlled by them through Artificial Intelligence.

They want to compel everyone to take a microchip in their body which will allow them to trade, work, go to hospital, buy food, travel, live and function and without which none of these things can be done. That microchip is what the Holy Bible describes as the “Mark of the Beast” in the Book of Revelations and once you take it you are finished.

They are paving the way for the rise of the Anti-Christ in world affairs: a creature who will bring all world religions together and make them one and who is the personification and living manifestation of evil itself. He will literally be satan in the flesh, he shall perform demonic miracles to fool even the elect, he shall exalt himself as God and he shall have a false prophet.

Brothers and sisters it is time for us to pray. We must resist them and their evil agenda by prayer and we must call on the name of the Lord God of Hosts to help us. This is the time for that. The only way to slow their pace and stop them is through prayer.

The next few days, weeks, months, years and decades will be tough, there will be many casualties along the way and the world may never be the same again but, with prayer, in the end we shall prevail.

No matter what they tell you always remember that Corona is a spirit from the pit of hell and its invocation and objective is to bring affliction, fear, death, destruction and chaos into the world and literally turn it upside down.

Yet despite it all God alone still rules in the affairs of men and He alone forges the destiny of nations. He will see us through and in the end His counsel alone shall stand. No matter what comes our way or what we see and hear we must harbour NO fear and must not be dismayed or shaken.

We must never forget that our God is irresistible and that He is mighty in battle. We must never forget that the Holy Spirt is still with us like a strong tower. We must never forget that the Lord said He will never leave us or forsake us and that He will never take His awesome love away from us. He said that NOTHING can separate us from His love.

He shall be with us every step of the way and He will surely see us through this difficult time as a family, as a community, as a people, as a race, as a nation, as a specie and as a planet. He shall not be denied and neither shall He fail us.

In the end He will make all things beautiful and He will save His people. He will effect His purpose, He will establish His counsel, He will impose His will and His name shall be glorified.

––Fani-Kayode is former Aviation Minister