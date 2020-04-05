(Updated) Nigeria Records 10 New Cases of COVID-19, One Death

By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 10 New cases of COVID-19, bringing to 224 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

One new death has also been recorded, bringing the total number of persons hat have died from Coronavirus to five.

Announcing this Sunday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said six of the cases were from Lagos, two from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and two from Edo State.

It said: “As at 11:15 am on April 5, there are 224 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 27 have been discharged with five deaths.”

Breakdown of the figures show that Lagos has recorded 115 cases, FCT 45, Osun 20, Oyo and Edo nine each, Bauchi six, Akwa Ibom five, Ogun and Kaduna four each, Enugu and Ekiti two each, while Rivers, Benue and Ondo have one each