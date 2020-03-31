Niger Mulls Total Lockdown

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has disclosed that the state government is considering a total lockdown of the state as a way of containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor dropped the hint in a broadcast to the people of the state lasy Sunday evening during which he also narrated the steps already taken by the government to stop the spread of the disease.

According to him, “We are also considering a total lockdown to restrict movement into the state in the next few days,” Bello said in the address, but did not give reason for the planned action despite imposing a 10-hour day time curfew on the state.

He said the state government is “expanding and deploying our health care and public health workforce to the relevant areas in addition to establishing a system that will find every suspected case at the community level.”

The governor added that the government would also explore all avenues of establishing testing site in the state before disclosing that an isolation centre has been identified and equipped.

He said though the state has not recorded any positive case, he has directed the state task force on the coronavirus disease not to leave any stone unturned to sustain the present situation, adding that those who have had contact with infected people are in self-isolation.

“Having spent seven days in isolation, which is above the average incubation period for the virus, I undertook a test which came out negative. However, even though I tested negative, I intend to remain in self-isolation till the maximum incubation period to stay safe,” the governor declared.