NACCIMA Commends Measures to Tackle COVID-19

Dike Onwuamaeze

The National President of Nigerian Association of Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Mrs. Saratu Iya Aliyu, has commended steps being taken by the federal and state governments to control and reduce the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

Aliyu, in a message she sent to encourage members of NACCIMA in this trying period, also appreciated the recent setting up of the stimulus package by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as well as the setting up of the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19, designed to mobilise private sector resources, increase general public awareness and secure the buy-in of the private sector to support the governments’ efforts.

She, however, observed the need to make the private sector coalition more inclusive to embrace the entire organised private sector (OPS) in Nigeria.

The NACCIMA boss added: “As the search for an enduring solution continues, we are encouraged by the various clinical trials including the Clinical Solidarity Trials in Norway announced by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“We sincerely hope these clinical trials for a vaccine will yield the desired results. Finally, as the Director General of the WHO recently said, ‘we must continue the fight, we must unite and ignite the industrial might… to stop the disease’ I add we must continue this fight and win it, to rebuild our lives and subsequently our businesses. We will triumph and God will see us through.”

She, therefore, appealed to all the members of the association to adhere strictly to the recommended safety measures issued by the governments and relevant health institutions to preserve their lives.

“At this period, we must take all precautionary measures to stay safe and alive during this period of global and national health crisis. Only then can we be there when the crisis is over to rebuild our lives and businesses,” she said.